Corona Virus: Punjab has the highest deaths of 106 people a day, 1,514 new cases of infection

Corona Virus in Punjab: In Punjab, a record 106 people died due to Kovid-19 in a single day, taking the total number of people who lost their lives to 1,618 due to this epidemic in the state. The health department gave this information in a medical bulletin today. The bulletin said that 1,514 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in the state on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 56,989.

It said that 1,595 more people got discharged after recovering. In this way, the total number of cured patients in the state has been 39,742. Presently 15,629 patients are under treatment. The highest number of 242 cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Ludhiana, 171 in Jalandhar, 163 in Bathinda, 160 in Patiala, 160 in Mohali, 99 in Amritsar and 64 in Faridkot.

Bulletin states that out of 106 patients who lost their lives due to Kovid-19, 18 died in Ludhiana, 11 in Jalandhar, 10 in Bathinda, nine in Mohali, eight each in Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts. The department said that seven patients died in Sangrur, six in Patiala and five each in Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur and Kapurthala. At the same time, three persons died due to the virus in Fatehgarh Sahib and Fazilka, two each in Sangrur, Tarn Taran and Faridkot, one each in Kovatsar and SBS Nagar districts from Kovid-19.