Corona virus reaches chief minister’s residence, driver of Hemant Soren’s wife and secretary corona infected

Ranchi: Corona epidemic is spreading rapidly in the country. Corona, which has reached its peak, has now caught many big personalities. At the same time, it has also reached the Chief Minister's residence in Jharkhand. Corona, the personal driver of Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has been found infected. Not only this, the case of the private secretary working in the Chief Minister's office has also become infected.

Let me tell you that after seeing the symptoms of the corona in the driver, Hemant Soren got the corona test done, in which the report of the driver came back positive. Kamlesh Kumar, the secretary working in the Chief Minister's office has also been found to be corona infected. Let me tell you that the corona cases in Jharkhand are now increasing rapidly. In this case, the corona test of other officers will also be done.

According to the figures in Jharkhand, there are 6538 active cases. At the same time, 106 people have died in the state from Corona. Let us know that the secretary working in the Chief Minister's Office had returned from Patna recently. After this, they were kept in the quarantine, despite the corona being infected, now all the employees in the Chief Minister's office will be subjected to corona examination.