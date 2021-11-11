Corona Virus Replace: After 266 days within the nation, the bottom affected person of Kovid-19 is underneath remedy, know new figures

Corona Virus Replace: After 13,091 new circumstances of Kovid-19 had been reported in India within the remaining 24 hours, the collection of inflamed within the nation greater to a few,44,01,670. On the similar time, the collection of sufferers underneath remedy got here down to one,38,556, which is the bottom in 266 days. In step with the knowledge launched through the Union Well being Ministry at 8 within the morning, after the dying of 340 extra folks because of an infection within the nation, the dying toll greater to 4,62,189. The day by day circumstances of Kovid-19 within the nation for 34 consecutive days are not up to 20 thousand and for 137 days not up to 50 thousand new day by day circumstances are being reported.Additionally Learn – The collection of vaccine doses within the nation has crossed 110 crores, the marketing campaign will boost up additional

The collection of sufferers underneath remedy has additionally come down to one,38,556, which is 0.40 % of the overall circumstances. This price is the bottom since March 2020. Within the remaining 24 hours, there was a lower within the collection of sufferers underneath remedy through 1,127. The nationwide restoration price of sufferers is 98.25 %, which is the very best since March 2020.

The collection of inflamed folks within the nation had crossed 20 lakh on August 7 remaining yr, 30 lakh on August 23 and greater than 40 lakh on September 5. On the similar time, the overall circumstances of an infection had crossed 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, 80 lakh on 29 October and 90 lakh on 20 November. Within the nation, those circumstances crossed one crore on December 19, crossed two crore on Might 4 this yr and crossed 3 crore on June 23.