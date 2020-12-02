Corona virus: RT-PCR test to be done in just 400 rupees in this state, government reduces prices

Corona Virus in Odisha: Emphasis is being put on getting more and more tests done to break the corona virus chain. For this, many states have taken the important step of making the test prices cheaper. In this sequence, prices have been reduced for the RT-PCR test of corona virus in Orissa. The RT-PCR test in Odisha will now be for just Rs 400. Also Read – After Delhi, now Corona’s RT-PCR test in this state is cheaper, will have to pay only 800 rupees

The Orissa government has given this order for all private labs. Now Orissa's private lab will be able to get a cheap check. For this, people have to pay only 400 rupees. Please tell that in Orissa, more than three lakh corona virus cases have been reported so far. There are about 7 thousand active cases here. So far 1739 people have died in Orissa. Cases of corona virus are continuously coming up in many areas in Orissa.

Odisha Government caps the price of RT-PCR test by private labs at Rs 400 pic.twitter.com/HKHOTafqeU – ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

Not only in Orissa but in many places, the prices of RT-PCR test for corona virus have been reduced. 700 to thousand rupees have been made for RT-PCR test in many states including Rajasthan, Delhi.