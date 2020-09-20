Corona Virus: Sero survey work completed in entire country, ICMR said – Result will come soon

new Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has completed the second sero survey in the country. This survey will help in identifying the spread of Kovid-19. The work of analysis of this sero survey is now in the final stage. ICMR gave information about it on Sunday. ICMR said that the study of the second sero survey will be compared with the results of the first survey published a week ago. Also Read – Malala Yousafzai said – Corona caused big loss, two crore girls will not be able to return to school

The ICMR also said that it has been sharing the findings of the Containment Zone related to the previous survey with the state authorities. He said, the results of the previous survey’s container zone were reported to the state governments. Meanwhile, the ICMR also said that states have also done area and city specific surveys in association with the ICMR. Also Read – Parenting Tips: Women infected with Corona virus must do this work while breast feeding their baby

On Tuesday, the Director General of ICMR, Dr. Balaram Bhargava, told during a press conference that the results of the second sero survey will be made public by the end of September. He said, the work of the second national sero survey is almost complete. We have completed the exercise in 68 districts out of 70 and the analysis is going on. Results will come to us by the end of September. In the previous survey, it was found that there were 64 lakh coronavirus (Kovid-19) patients in India till the beginning of May. ICMR published the results of the last nationwide sero survey on 11 September. Also Read – Schools Reopen News: These schools will open first after six months, preparations are going on loudly