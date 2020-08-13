Corona Virus: Special news for employed people, who will benefit, who will lose, know

Corona Virus Pandemic: Employed people are facing many problems during the Corona period. So the companies are also suffering a lot of damage. Amidst these troubles, many companies had stopped the appraisal of their employees, while many companies had cut the salary of the employees. The saddest thing is that many companies have fired their employees. Also Read – Corona havoc in Lucknow, 831 new corona patients found in one day, doctors expressed concern

TeamLease has released the Primer Report -2020

In such a situation, a report has come out after the gazes fell on most of the employed people, according to which, this year, most companies will not increase the salary of their employees. According to this report, employees of many companies will not be given increments this year. According to the Primer Report -2020 released on the jobs and salaries of TeamLease, very few companies are planning to give increments to employees this year. However, the increment given will also be very modest. Also Read – Due to lockdown, there were bored, playing cards and 24 people became Corona positive

Which sector employees will benefit, who will lose, know

According to the report released by TeamLease, some companies are willing to increase the salary of employees with special skills up to 15 percent so that such employees do not leave the company. Apart from this, companies have made plans to not increase the salary of other employees this year. Also Read – Aamir Khan also helped in the war against Corona, secret donation

According to the report, the salaries of employees working in industries like e-commerce, startup sector, FMCG, BPO, IT and health services are likely to increase, while on the other hand there is a possibility of heavy layoffs in loss-making airline industries. Along with this, the automobile industry has also been experiencing recession for the last one year. Therefore, the losses incurred in these industries will be compensated by retrenchment of employees. Therefore, there is a possibility of retrenchment of employees in these industries.

Demand for special skills has increased

Talk about the tourism and hospitality sector, there may be a significant decline in the salary of tour operators in these companies. At the same time, there may be retrenchment of employees in the restaurant sector. Rituparna Chakraborty, executive vice-president of TeamLease Services, which released the report, has said that many companies are not willing to give employees an increment after the loss due to the corona epidemic. He said that the demand for special skills has increased and the demand for such employees has increased.