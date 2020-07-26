Corona virus spread in UP jail, 228 people infected Covid 19 in Ballia

Ballia (UP): Coronavirus is now spreading rapidly in jails of Uttar Pradesh. A day after 128 prisoners were found Corona positive in Jhansi jail, 228 inmates in Ballia District Jail have come on trial positive. Jail Superintendent Prashant Kumar Maurya said, “Inmates infected in the prison have been kept in separate barracks. They are being given medicines and food as per the directions of the Health Department. ” The jail officer said that a single female prisoner has also come positive, she has been admitted to L-1 hospital in Basantpur. Also Read – Mann Ki Baat: PM said, Pakistan had tried to grab the land of India by following big plans.

The jail administration said that during the antigen testing of 817 inmates, 228 inmates, including a member of staff, were tested positive. Please tell that there are 1,049 prisoners in Ballia Jail. In which 486 have been infected so far. In addition, infection has also been confirmed in 25 prison staff. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had instructed all districts to establish temporary jails. A release in this regard was also issued by the Home Department.

However, Ballia District Magistrate Srihari Pratap Shahi has admitted that there is no temporary jail facility in the district. He said, "We built such jails only for the 'Tabligi Jamaat'." Shahi further said that after 16 prisoners were Corona positive on July 22, a large scale sampling was done in the jail. To limit the spread, he said, "Out of the total eight barracks, three barracks have been converted into isolation wards. A team of the Health Department has also been asked to set up its unit inside the jail. "