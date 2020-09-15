Corona Virus: Stay Alert! Second wave of corona epidemic may hit Bihar in 15 days

Corona Virus Bihar: In Bihar, a second wave of corona epidemic may come in 15 days. In view of this, the Principal Secretary of Bihar Health Department, Supriya Amrit, has spoken through video conferencing and asked all the medical colleges of the state to be ready for this. He has clearly stated that doctors and mercury medical staff who need leave, take it in the meantime, otherwise the department will not be in a position to give leave to anyone after 15 days. We have to make full preparations to deal with it. Also Read – Lockdown: Cinema halls will open from October 1, know the truth of this

Let us know that the World Health Organization (WHO) has already warned the states in the country where cases of coronaVirus have reduced. According to the World Health Organization, there may be a second wave of corona infection in these states and during this wave there is a possibility of the virus spreading faster than before. Tell that with the second wave of Corona in Delhi, a record number of infected have started getting found, after which the health department has been alerted there.

In view of this apprehension, the Health Department in Bihar has already started preparing for the fight against Corona. The Principal Secretary to the Health Department is working to increase investigation and treatment facilities. For this, two new Cobas machines are being installed along with the installation of new machines to increase the number of tests by RT-PCR method before 15 September.

The Principal Secretary has asked all the medical colleges and hospitals of Bihar as well as all the private hospitals to be ready for treatment when the number of patients infected with Corona virus increases. Apart from this, officials of Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) have also been instructed to keep preparations for starting a hundred-bed Kovid ward if needed.

Explain that Bihar ranks first in the recovery rate, surpassing other states. The recovery rate of Corona virus infected patients in Bihar is close to 91 percent, which is about 14 percent more than the national average. The Health Minister said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Health Department is expediting the investigation as well as providing proper and better health facilities to the Corona patients.