Corona Virus UP: Uttar Pradesh becomes number one in Corona testing, fast growing positive patients

Lucknow : Uttar Pradesh has the highest corona testing in the country. Uttar Pradesh has also defeated Tamil Nadu in the matter of testing. In the last 24 hours, 4600 corona positives have been found in the state and 50 patients have died. So far the death toll from Corona has reached 2335. For the past several weeks, more than 4000 positives of Corona are being found in the state every day.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told the press conference on Friday evening that the total number of corona infected in UP has reached 1,45,287, out of which 50,426 patients are active and 92,526 people have so far in the state from corona infection. Have been freed. Yesterday, 58 people including 8 policemen were found corona infected in Meerut, while in Prayagraj, the number of patients has crossed 5000 thousand. So far, a total of 90 people have died here.

Amit Mohan Prasad said that the death rate due to corona infection in Uttar Pradesh has also come down to 1.6%. On Thursday, a corona investigation of 96,106 samples was conducted in the state. A total of 35,98,210 samples have been received in the state. Uttar Pradesh is now the most coveted test in the country.

Uttar Pradesh has also left Tamil Nadu behind in the case of Kovid testing. The Additional Chief Secretary of the state said that with record testing in UP, surveillance work is also happening at a rapid pace. So far, 1,72,34,446 houses have been surveyed in 56,215 areas under surveillance. In this way, the work of medical surveillance of a total of 8,67,39,334 people in UP has been completed.