Corona Virus Update: Corona took a dangerous avatar, named VUI 202012/01, created a stir

Coronavirus Updates: 191 countries around the world, including India, are worried about the Coronavirus epidemic. So far more than seven and a half crore people in the world are vulnerable to COVID-19. There are more than three crore 15 lakh active cases and more than four crore 30 lakh people have become healthy after getting infected with corona. This epidemic has killed about 17 lakh people worldwide in a year.

There have been 26,624 new cases in India in the last 24 hours…

According to India's Health Ministry, 26,624 new cases have been reported in the country in the 24 hours ended on Sunday. After this, the total number of infected have been 1,00,31,223. During this time, 341 people have died. So far, the total death toll has risen to 1,45,447. The number of cured patients has been 95,80,402. At the same time, the Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said that from January, vaccination is being started in the entire country to prevent the corona virus. In this, he has given complete information about how preparations are being made.

After consultation with experts, announced prioritized 30-cr people for COVID vaccine. It includes health workers, frontline workers like police, military & sanitation staff, people above 50 yrs & those who are below 50 yrs but are suffering from certain diseases: Health Minister

Corona’s new facelift has emerged in Britain

Meanwhile, a changed dangerous form of corona virus has emerged in Britain, due to which the infection is spreading rapidly. Concern of this new form of virus has increased the concern of all the countries of the world. To discuss this, the Ministry of Health in India has called an emergency meeting of its Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) on Monday.

According to the report of the news agency AP, new infections are spreading rapidly in the UK due to new viruses. In view of this, strict lockdown has been imposed in some areas of London and England since Sunday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in the past that it seems that a new form of corona virus has come out in the world which spreads 70 percent faster than the earlier virus.

Scientists have also started studying this new type of corona. Scientists are finding out that the corona wave is not connected to this new strain recently. Scientists have named this new type of virus ‘VUI 202012/01’.