Corona Virus Vaccine: If you drink alcohol after getting corona vaccine, know what will happen ..

Corona Virus Vaccine: If you drink alcohol after taking Corona vaccine then everything will be useless. Drinking habits can neutralize the corona vaccine. Alcohol has to be avoided for two months after taking the vaccine. This advice has been issued by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova. Let us know that recently Sputnik-V vaccine is being given to people in Russia. The Deputy Prime Minister of Russia said that the purpose of my advice is to keep the immune system strong.

It is being said that the vaccine will work after two months of taking the vaccine. During this time, those taking the vaccine have to be cautious. According to Alexander Gintzberg, head of the Gamalia Institute of Epidemology and Microbiology of the Russian Ministry of Health, if you consume alcohol after taking the vaccine, the effect of the vaccine may be reduced. Consumer Safety Watchdog chief Anna Popova has said not to drink alcohol at all to eliminate Kovid-19 strain.

Preparations are being made to introduce Corona vaccine on a large scale in India

The Central Government is preparing a detailed plan for the mass vaccination of Corona virus in India. It is being told that 5 people will be deployed at a vaccination center. Also, after getting the first dose of the vaccine, a room will be prepared keeping in mind the possibility of any adverse effect.

According to an estimate, about 100 people can be vaccinated in a day at each vaccination center. Shortly after the introduction of the vaccine, the government will also make arrangements for setting up community halls and tents. Every site will require more space than the usual vaccination centers. Each vaccination center will have a deployment of 5 people including a guard. And 3 rooms will be for waiting, vaccination and observation.