Corona Virus Vaccine News Update: All-party meeting chaired by PM Modi today, these leaders will be involved towards Congress and TMC

Corona Virus Vaccine News Update: With the possibility of the Corona virus vaccine coming up in the next few days, an all party meeting is going to be held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this meeting, PM Modi is likely to interact with leaders of different parties of both houses of Parliament. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs is coordinating for the meeting and all parties have been invited.

Sources said that the leaders of parties in both houses of Parliament have been invited for the online meeting to be held at 10.30 am on Friday. Prime Minister Modi will preside over this meeting. For the second time since the Kovid-19 pandemic started, the government has called an all-party meeting to discuss the situation arising out of the corona virus. The first meeting was held on April 20 during a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.

Defense ministers Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi and top ministers of the government are expected to attend the meeting. The government is expected to tell MPs about various steps taken to tackle the epidemic. The topic of development and delivery of the vaccine can also be discussed.

Other leaders, including Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Ghulam Nabi Azad, Trinamool Congress’ Sudip Bandopadhyay and Derek O Brien, YSR Congress’s Madhun Reddy and Vijayasai Reddy are expected to attend the meeting. Modi has held several meetings with the Chief Ministers of states to review the status and condition of the transition.

The Prime Minister held a video conference on Monday with three teams working on the development and manufacturing of the Kovid-19 vaccine. The Prime Minister on Saturday visited the premises of pharmaceutical companies of Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune and reviewed the work being done for the development of Kovid-19 vaccine.