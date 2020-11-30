Entertainment

Corona Virus Vaccine News Update: PM Modi meets online with three teams making vaccines

November 30, 2020
Corona Virus Vaccine News Update: Amidst reports of the corona virus vaccine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an online meeting on Monday with three teams developing and manufacturing the Kovid-19 vaccine. Modi suggested to the companies that they should make extra efforts to inform people in simple language about the Kovid-19 vaccine, including its effectiveness. Also Read – On Gurpurab, PM Modi wishes the countrymen, tweeting this thing …

Modi also asked the concerned departments to work with them to resolve the issue, while asking the companies to give suggestions on the regulatory process. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had said in a tweet on Sunday that Modi will hold a meeting with the teams of Genova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr Reddy’s. Also Read – Due to this, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, praised by PM Modi, praised fiercely, Surjewala said this

The PMO had said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with the three teams involved in developing the vaccine of Kovid-19 tomorrow through video conference on 30 November 2020. The teams he will be talking to include Genova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr Reddy’s. Modi also visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune on Saturday. He reviewed the development and manufacturing process of the Corona virus vaccine in these cities.

