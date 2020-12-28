Corona virus vaccine started in the country from today! Know where the vaccine is being applied first

Covid vaccination mock drill started in four districts of Gujrat: Corona virus vaccination has started in the country from today. A two-day Kovid-19 vaccination rehearsal was started in Rajkot and Gandhinagar districts of Gujarat on Monday to assess the preparedness of health officials for the upcoming nationwide vaccination. This information was provided by officers. However, during the rehearsal, no real vaccines are being administered to people. Also Read – Oxford’s Corona vaccine may be approved first in India, able to protect 95% of patients

Gujarat is one of the four states that the Center has selected for the rehearsal of the Kovid-19 vaccination. State Immunization Officer Dr. Nayan Jani told reporters, “Vaccination is being rehearsed in Rajkot district, Rajkot city, Gandhinagar district and Gandhinagar city in Gujarat.” Also Read – Historic day in the fight against the virus, Corona vaccination started in these countries

He said that the local health officers of these districts and cities will do administrative work on the first day of vaccination. Jani said, “The actual field tour will start from Tuesday.” He said that people will not be given the actual vaccine during the rehearsal. Also Read – Delhi Police to start vaccination of its personnel soon, will send date and time through SMS

GMC Health Officer Dr. Kalpesh Goswami said that the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) has identified 125 beneficiaries in the city who will be included in the rehearsal process on Tuesday. He said that 50 health workers will visit the beneficiaries at five different places in the city.

(input language)