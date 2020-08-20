Corona virus worsens situation in Bihar, who is responsible for it, will be shocked to know ..

Corona Virus Bihar: Corona infection continues to increase in Bihar, almost three thousand new corona patients are getting daily. According to the Health Department, the number of tests has also increased every day and more than one lakh Kovid-19 samples are being tested every day. However, the recovery rate of corona infected patients is also high. Also Read – Khulasa in research, flushing public toilet also spreads corona virus

The Health Department of Bihar has prepared the details of the infected people of the state according to their profession and has tried to find out which people have caused the maximum infection. It has been found that migrant laborers are the most responsible for spreading the maximum infection. Their percentage is the highest. According to the details, the investigation of corona started in Bihar from the last week of March in which the highest number of corona cases started in May, were of migrant workers who came from outside states and were the most infected. Also Read – Corona spreading rapidly in Prayagraj: 286 new patients found in 24 hours, number of infected crosses 6 thousand

Seven percent of the students and six percent of the infected are housewives. The biggest thing is that only one percent of all farmers, vegetable-fruit sellers, drivers, technicians have been found corona infected. At the same time, six percent of health workers are also corona infected. Only two percent of corona policemen and businessmen have been infected. While three percent of private people are employed, only one percent of government employees have been infected with corona. Also Read – Sushant Case: BMC said – CBI will have to take permission to stay for more than 7 days, then quarantine will get exemption

So far, one lakh 12 thousand 759 corona have been infected in Bihar, out of which 84 thousand 578 patients have become healthy. So far 568 patients have died of corona. The number of active patients is 27 thousand 612, while the rate of recovery of patients is 74.01 percent.