Corona warrior, Dr. Shubham Upadhyay was taking full care of the treatment, Government was preparing to move from Chennai to Chennai

Bhopal: Shubham Upadhyay, a 26-year-old young doctor of Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, died on Wednesday in a private hospital in Bhopal while undergoing treatment due to a corona virus infection. In fact, the Madhya Pradesh government had said that the state government would bear the entire cost of his treatment and that he was dead when he was preparing to take him from Bhopal to Chennai for better treatment.

Chirayu Medical College and Hospital director Dr. Ajay Goenka said that for the treatment of severely infected Dr. Shubham Upadhyay, the Government of Madhya Pradesh had said that the entire expenditure would be borne. He told that Patel told that the doctors were considering that as soon as he seems a bit stable, he will be taken to Chennai by plane from Bhopal for better treatment, but in the meantime Upadhyay succumbed. He said that the Madhya Pradesh government had said that the state government would bear the entire cost of his treatment.

Dr. Goenka said "Dr. Shubham Upadhyay (26) died in our hospital on Wednesday. He was infected with Corona virus and was admitted to our hospital from 10 November. He said, "His lungs were completely damaged."

Dr. Umesh Patel, his colleague who brought Dr. Upadhyay from Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar, to Chirayu Medical College and Hospital, Bhopal, said, Dr. Upadhyay joined duty as contract doctor at Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar on April 8 this year. Had He was a Kovid-19 medical officer there. “

He said that Dr. Shubham Upadhyay was found infected with the corona virus on October 28 and from then till November 10, he was undergoing treatment at Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar, but due to his condition worsening, he was given a chance on November 10 in Bhopal’s Chirayu He was referred to the Medical College and Hospital and since then he was being treated in this hospital.

Patel said, preparations were on to take Upadhyay to MGM Hospital in Chennai to get a lung transplant done. For the last two days, the team of doctors of Chennai came here and was monitoring them continuously.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan tweeted, “The mind is full of pain and sorrow. Our brave corona warrior Dr. Shubham Kumar Upadhyay, who was infected by serving Kovid-19 victims one day and night unselfishly, laid down his life today. Dr. Shubham presented a wonderful and unique example of service to the society. He said, “Every letter of oath he has been administered while becoming a doctor has been shown by Dr. Shubham to be meaningful.” He showed to be a true citizen of the country. I pay my respects at the feet of such a son of Mother India and pray to God to give peace to the departed soul. ”

CM Chauhan further said, “I and the entire Madhya Pradesh are proud of him. Our condolences are with his family members. May God give them the ability to bear this thunderclap. I and the state government stand with Dr. Shubham Upadhyay’s family. “