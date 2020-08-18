Corona will get relief! Health Ministry said- infection rate reduced from 10.03 percent to 7.72 percent

New Delhi: The health ministry said on Tuesday that despite the level of investigation, the infection rate of Kovid-19 has come down from 10.03 percent to 7.72 percent. Addressing the press conference, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan mentioned the five main features of the previous week. Also Read – Covid-19: Maximum 77 patients died in a single day from Corona in UP, 4,336 new cases were reported

Bhushan said, “The number of cured patients has been nearly 20 lakhs, which is 2.93 times more than the current cases.” He said, “The recovery rate in the first week of April was 7.35 percent and now it is 73.18 percent.” Also Read – The world is not in a position to produce mass immunity against corona: WHO

He said that on an average, more than 55,000 patients are being cured every day. At present, only 25 percent of the total cases of infection are patients. He said, “Another important aspect is that seven lakh to eight lakh tests are being done every day but the rate of infection has come down from 10.03 percent to 7.72 percent. ” Also Read – SC reserved decision, UGC said – Final year exam cannot be canceled

According to the graph he showed, between 8 and 14 July, the rate of infection was 10.03, which came down to 7.72 percent from 12 August to 18 August. Bhushan said that more than three crore investigations have been done and for the first time in the last 24 hours, maximum 8,99,864 investigations were done.

Bhushan said that the death rate in case of infection is now below two percent. He said that the Health Ministry has repeatedly underlined the fact that in the dialogue with the State Governments and Union Territories, the target should be to bring the death rate to one percent or below one percent.

(input language)