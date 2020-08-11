Corona wreaks havoc in Maharashtra, 11088 new cases reported in 256 hours, 256 deaths

Corona Virus in Maharashtra: On Tuesday, 11,088 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Maharashtra, taking the total number of infected people to 5,35,601 while 256 more patients died due to infection, of which 48 died in metropolitan Mumbai. A health officer of the state gave this information. He said that with the new cases, the total number of infected in the state has gone up to 5,35,601 while the number of deaths from Kovid-19 has gone up to 18,306. Also Read – Nepal reduced the entry point for Indian nationals from 20 to half, increased the ban on flights

On Tuesday, 10,014 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of people who have recovered from the infection to 3,68,435, the official said. He said that one lakh 48 thousand 553 patients are being treated in the state.

He said that 917 new cases of corona virus were reported in Mumbai while 48 people died due to Kovid-19. With this, where the total number of infected in Mumbai increased to 1,25,224, the number of dead increased to 6,893. The number of people being treated for infection in Mumbai is 18,887.