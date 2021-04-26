Corona wreaks havoc on policemen in Noida, 136 inflamed, situation like this

Noida (UP): In Gautam Budh Nagar, the police team of workers also are being suffering from the corona. Thus far 136 policemen doing responsibility had been discovered inflamed with Corona. Those come with many officials, inspectors, sub-inspectors and constables and head constables. A majority of these are present process remedy. Additionally Learn – Now other folks don’t seem to be protected even in houses! Executive mentioned – the time has come to put on mask even at house, know the explanation

Deputy Commissioner of Police / Line Meenakshi Katyayan mentioned that those team of workers are Assistant Commissioner of Police Ankita Sharma, a number of police stations, a number of police inspectors, sub-inspectors, constables and head constables. He informed that some policemen who got here in touch with him had been saved in separate habitat.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police knowledgeable that the remedy of the inflamed policemen is underway, and their situation is beneath keep watch over. He informed that there's numerous growth within the situation of policemen. Policemen are recuperating temporarily because of their well timed remedy. Remaining 12 months two policemen died because of an infection of Kovid-19.