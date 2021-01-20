“Coronary heart Sign” Creators To Launch New Reality Show With Cast Members Of Seasons 2 And 3

Former forged members of the “Coronary heart Sign” sequence can be uniting for a brand new program!

Channel A’s new selection present “Mates” will function “Coronary heart Sign 2” forged members together with Oh Younger Joo, Jung Jae Ho, Kim Do Kyun, and Kim Jang Mi together with “Coronary heart Sign 3” forged members together with Lee Ga Heun, Park Ji Hyun, Search engine optimisation Min Jae, and Jung Eui Dong.

“Mates” will give an actual look into the forged’s each day lives and in addition present how they develop friendships and romance.

“Mates” is scheduled to premiere in February through Channel A.

