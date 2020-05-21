“Coronary heart Signal 3” And Cast Members Top Buzzworthy Non-Drama TV Show Rankings

On Might 21, Good Knowledge Company launched rankings of non-drama TV reveals and solid members that generated probably the most buzz from Might 11 to Might 17.

The corporate analyzed information articles, weblog posts, on-line communities, movies, and social media posts for 173 non-drama TV reveals which are both at present airing or set to air quickly.

Channel A’s “Coronary heart Signal 3” topped the listing as probably the most buzzworthy non-drama TV present. Cast members Park Ji Hyun, Chun In Woo, Kim Kang Yeol, and Lee Ga Heun additionally positioned No. 1, 2, 4, and 5, respectively, within the rankings for non-drama TV solid members.

Mnet’s “Highway to Kingdom” got here in second place as viewers tuned in to the aggressive performances. PENTAGON’s Jinho carried out on stage for the ultimate time earlier than his necessary navy enlistment.

No. Three went to MBC’s “The King of Masks Singer” as Shim Eun Woo from “The World of the Married” made an look. TV Chosun’s “Love Name Middle” (literal title) ranked fourth on the non-drama TV present, and trot singer Im Younger Woong from the present took No. 7 on the non-drama solid member rankings.

Fifth place went to tvN’s “The Nice Escape 3” because of a brand new card sport that followers had break up opinions about.

Rain and Gong Hyo Jin additionally made it on the listing of non-drama solid member rankings for his or her appearances on “How Do You Play?” and “Three Meals a Day,” respectively.

The highest 10 buzzworthy non-drama TV reveals are as follows:

1. Channel A’s “Coronary heart Signal 3” – 9 p.c

2. Mnet’s “Highway to Kingdom” – 6.64 p.c

3. MBC’s “King of Masks Singer” – 4.81 p.c

4. TV Chosun’s “Love Name Middle” – 4.75 p.c

5. tvN’s “The Nice Escape 3” – 4.48 p.c

6. JTBC’s “Ask Us Something” – 4.47 p.c

7. MBC’s “How Do You Play?” – 3.44 p.c

8. TV Chosun’s “Trot Backyard Balsam Faculty” (literal title) – 3.21 p.c

9. MBC’s “Radio Star” – 2.33 p.c

10. JTBC’s “Phantom Singer 3” – 2.12 p.c

The highest 10 buzzworthy non-TV drama solid members are as follows:

1. Park Ji Hyun (“Coronary heart Signal 3”)

2. Chun In Woo (“Coronary heart Signal 3”)

3. Rain (“How Do You Play?”)

4. Kim Kang Yeol (“Coronary heart Signal 3”)

5. Lee Ga Heun (“Coronary heart Signal 3”)

6. Im Younger Woong (“Trot Backyard Balsam Faculty”)

7. Im Younger Woong (“Love Name Middle”)

8. Lee Chan Received (“Trot Backyard Balsam Faculty”)

9. Yoo Jae Suk (“How Do You Play?”)

10. Gong Hyo Jin (“Three Meals a Day”)

