“Coronary heart Signal 3” Finale Hits Personal Best In Ratings + Cast Members Say Goodbye With Messages Of Gratitude

Channel A’s “Coronary heart Signal 3” recorded its highest viewership rankings because it got here to an finish.

In line with Nielson Korea, the ultimate episode on July 8 reached 2.four % rankings nationwide, and the second of the solid members’ closing choices peaked at 2.9 %, the very best rankings achieved by the present.

After the finale aired, the contributors took to their Instagram accounts to say farewell and thank viewers for supporting them.

Im Han Gyeol shared, “Everybody, you’ve labored arduous. Because of the manufacturing group who labored arduous till now, the Signal Home members that I like, and the viewers who watched and supported us till the top, this has change into a fond reminiscence. Thanks.”

Cheon In Woo mentioned in his publish, “Throughout my time residing in Signal Home, I laughed, cried, and grew quite a bit. Above all, I had enjoyable. Whereas ‘Coronary heart Signal’ was airing, the help gave me energy, and the criticism helped me develop. In all honesty, I’m grateful to everybody. To each single particular person. I imply it.”

Kim Kang Yeol wrote, “It’s an emotion I’ve by no means felt earlier than. Thanks, you’ve all labored arduous. (An expertise, reminiscence, feeling, emotion, feeling, and lesson that I’ll always remember)”

Jun Eui Dong captioned his publish, “It was a chilly but heat winter, and I spent a flowery spring because of all the consideration and help. I wish to share my gratitude to everybody. And to the Coronary heart Signal household, you’ve labored arduous!”

Search engine marketing Min Jae wrote, “‘Coronary heart Signal 3’ has come to a detailed as of at the moment. I’m very grateful to the many individuals who joined us and cheered for us till the top.”

Park Ji Hyun shared, “‘Coronary heart Signal 3’ has lastly ended. I’m going to overlook it a lot now. Thanks for the help till now!”

Lee Ga Heun wrote a prolonged message about her ideas. She shared, “I felt shocked and blessed these previous days as folks would acknowledge me and discuss to me on the streets, within the subway, or at eating places. I noticed that I used to be receiving help and love from so many individuals. I’ve seen some folks analyze me via the present, and it was a enjoyable expertise. I’m now often known as such a ahead lady that I can’t even faux to be shy, haha. I’m glad I acquired to know the members of the Home, and because of the various employees members who took care of us from the again, we have been capable of safely wrap up filming within the intense chilly. I used to be in a rush whereas leaving the place as a result of I used to be busy taking out my baggage, however I’d wish to as soon as once more thank those that quietly labored arduous behind the scenes. I had no concept that I might be spending my 24th Christmas in an unfamiliar place as the primary day assembly unfamiliar folks, however wanting again now throughout the hottest season, it was a heat reminiscence.”

Spoilers

In the final episode of “Coronary heart Signal,” the ultimate {couples} to be born have been Park Ji Hyun and Kim Kang Yeol in addition to Search engine marketing Min Jae and Im Han Gyeol.

“Coronary heart Signal 3” will not be fully over but, as behind-the-scenes tales and a glimpse of the contributors after their closing choices can be proven within the particular broadcast “After Signal Home” (literal title) on July 15 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

