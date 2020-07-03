“Coronary heart Signal 3,” “Phantom Singer 3,” And “I-LAND” Top Buzzworthy Non-Drama TV Show Rankings

As Channel A’s “Coronary heart Signal 3” involves a detailed, public consideration across the present continues as robust as ever.

On July 2, Good Information Company launched the rankings of non-drama TV exhibits and forged members that generated essentially the most buzz between June 22 and June 28. The rankings are compiled from analyzing information articles, weblog posts, on-line communities, movies, and social media posts about 178 non-drama TV exhibits which can be at the moment on air or set to air quickly.

“Coronary heart Signal 3” was ranked No. 1 on the record, which means that the present has maintained its streak on the prime of the chart for eight weeks. Two of its forged members, Park Ji Hyun and Kim Kang Yeol, additionally topped the record of most buzzworthy non-drama TV present forged members. The “Kang-Ji” couple made waves with their date on the present, however Kim Kang Yeol has additionally been beneath hearth about controversies associated to his previous.

JTBC’s “Phantom Singer 3” rose one place to obtain the No. 2 spot, whereas Mnet’s “I-LAND” made its debut at No. Three with its premiere episode. “I-LAND” had already garnered a lot consideration on account of the truth that it’s a collaboration between CJ ENM and Large Hit Leisure.

The highest 10 buzzworthy non-drama TV exhibits for the closing week of June are as follows:

Channel A’s “Coronary heart Signal 3” – 11.42 p.c JTBC’s “Phantom Singer 3” – 6.12 p.c Mnet’s “I-LAND” – 5.48 p.c TV Chosun’s “Love Name Middle” – 4.6 p.c KBS’s “Canine Are Unimaginable” – 4.08 p.c MBC’s “Residence Alone” (“I Stay Alone”) – 2.99 p.c MBC’s “How Do You Play?” – 2.89 p.c MBC’s “The King of Masks Singer” – 2.78 p.c KBS’s “Gag Live performance” – 2.24 p.c SBS’s “Baek Jong Gained’s Alley Restaurant” – 2.09 p.c

The highest 10 buzzworthy forged members on non-drama TV exhibits are as follows:

Park Ji Hyun (“Coronary heart Signal 3”) Kim Kang Yeol (“Coronary heart Signal 3”) Yoo Ah In (“Residence Alone”/”I Stay Alone”) Cheon In Woo (“Coronary heart Signal 3”) Lee Hyori (“How Do You Play?”) Lim Younger Woong (“Love Name Middle”) Lee Web optimization Jin (“Three Meals a Day – Fishing Village 5”) Lee Ga Heun (“Coronary heart Signal 3”) Kang Hyung Wook (“Canine Are Unimaginable”) Jang Shin Younger (“Similar Mattress Totally different Goals 2 – You Are My Future”)

Try the newest episode of “Coronary heart Signal 3” right here…

Watch Now

… and “I-LAND” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)