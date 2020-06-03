“Coronary heart Signal 3” Tops Buzzworthy Non-Drama TV Show Rankings For 4th Week In A Row + Lee Hyori Is No. 1 On Cast Member Rankings

“Coronary heart Signal 3” continues to be the discuss of the city, whereas Lee Hyori made a splash along with her latest look on “How Do You Play?”!

On June 2, Good Information Company launched rankings of non-drama tv reveals and solid members that generated essentially the most buzz from Might 25 to 31.

The corporate analyzed information articles, weblog posts, on-line communities, movies, and social media posts for 174 non-drama TV reveals which can be both presently airing or set to air quickly.

Channel A’s “Coronary heart Signal 3,” which featured the eight solid members’ second official dates in the newest episode, takes No. 1 on the record of most buzzworthy non-drama TV reveals. Not solely that, its large reputation is obvious since its rating is over 1.Eight occasions larger than the present in second place (“Nice Escape 3”).

The highest 10 buzzworthy non-drama TV reveals for the fourth week of Might are as follows:

1. Channel A’s “Coronary heart Signal 3” – 9.33 p.c

2. tvN’s “Nice Escape 3” – 4.98 p.c

3. TV Chosun’s “Love Name Middle” – 4.34 p.c

4. MBC’s “The King of Masks Singer” – 4.27 p.c

5. MBC’s “How Do You Play?” – 4.23 p.c

6. JTBC’s “Phantom Singer 3” – 3.67 p.c

7. Mnet’s “Highway to Kingdom” – 3.64 p.c

8. KBS2’s “Immortal Songs” – 3.08 p.c

9. SBS’s “Operating Man” – 2.82 p.c

10. MBC’s “Dwelling Alone” (“I Reside Alone”) – 2.69 p.c



In the meantime, Lee Hyori tops the record of solid members on non-drama TV reveals after she appeared on “How Do You Play?” to be recruited together with Rain to type a co-ed group with Yoo Jae Suk. Rain is available in at No. 5 on the record and Yoo Jae Suk is No. 7.

4 solid members of “Coronary heart Signal 3” additionally make the rankings, with Park Ji Hyun in No. 2, Kim Kang Yeol in No. 3, Cheon In Woo at No. 4, and Lee Ga Heun at No. 6.

The highest 10 buzzworthy solid members on non-drama TV reveals are as follows:

1. Lee Hyori (“How Do You Play?”)

2. Park Ji Hyun (“Coronary heart Signal 3”)

3. Kim Kang Yeol (“Coronary heart Signal 3”)

4. Cheon In Woo (“Coronary heart Signal 3”)

5. Rain (“How Do You Play?”)

6. Lee Ga Heun (“Coronary heart Signal 3”)

7. Yoo Jae Suk (“How Do You Play?”)

8. Park Na Rae (“Dwelling Alone”)

9. Lee Chan Received (“Level of Omniscient Intrude”)

10. Lim Younger Woong (“Immortal Songs”)

Watch “Coronary heart Signal 3” under!

Watch Now

And take a look at the newest episode of “How Do You Play?” right here!

Watch Now

