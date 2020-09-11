Corona’s effect! West Bengal begins the process of repatriating Bangladeshi prisoners

Kolkata: The West Bengal Jail Department has started the official process of sending home to about 650 Bangladeshi prisoners who have completed their prison term. An official gave this information. These Bangladeshi citizens are imprisoned in various jails of the state. Also Read – NIA files charge sheet against 22-year-old Tania Parveen in Jihadi ‘recruitment’ case

A senior official of the department said that in the wake of the Kovid-19 epidemic, it is also involved in several steps taken by the department to reduce congestion in jails. He told that the process of sending Bangladeshi prisoners who have completed their term of imprisonment has started. Also Read – Congress and TMC in support of Riya Chakraborty, said- BJP is harassing a Bengali Brahmin girl

He told that the official process has started in this regard between the State Home Department and the Ministry of External Affairs. Most of these prisoners have completed their captivity months before. But the process could not be started due to Kovid-19 status and lockdown. Also Read – JP Nadda’s scathing attack on Mamta Banerjee, said – West Bengal government is ‘anti-humanism’, overthrow in next election

According to jail department sources, about 950 Bangladeshi prisoners are in various jails of the state.

(input language)