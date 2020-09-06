Corona’s havoc did not stop in the country, India became the second most affected country in the world by beating Brazil

Coronavirus India Updates: Corona is not taking the name of the havoc in the country. More than 4 million people have been infected with the Korna virus in India and so far more than 70 thousand people have lost their lives. Meanwhile, India has reached number two in the list of the countries most affected by corona in the world. India has left Brazil behind. After the data from the states, India reached the second place in the list of most affected countries. India is now behind only the United States, where Coronavirus has the highest number of cases and the highest number of deaths. Also Read – Coronavirus in Prayagraj: Corona spreading rapidly in Sangam city, 356 new cases a day, 3 people died

In the US, the number of corona infects has crossed 62 lakh, while, more than 1 lakh 87 thousand people have died so far. Here more than 22 lakh 83 thousand people have been discharged after treatment, while there are more than 37 lakh active cases. At the same time, the number of infected in Brazil is close to 41 lakh and more than 1 lakh 25 thousand people have died so far. More than 34 lakh people have been cured in Brazil so far, there are more than 5 lakh active cases.

By Saturday night, India has left Brazil behind after figures from the states. However, till now this data has not been released by the Ministry of Health. The Ministry of Health releases the data every morning. According to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday morning, the number of corona infects in the country is 40,23,179, while, so far, 69,561 people have died. On Saturday, the highest number of 86,432 cases were reported on Saturday.

Please tell that Maharashtra is the most affected state of the country. More than 8 lakh 63 thousand are infected here, at the same time, about 26 thousand people have become victims of this deadly virus. After this comes the number of Andhra Pradesh, where there are more than 4 lakh 76 thousand cases and more than 4200 people have been killed so far. It is followed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and Bihar.

On the other hand, the Center has given 15 of those districts of five states to properly determine the prohibited areas, effectively monitor the residents in the home and test a sufficient number of samples, as well as to hospitalize the patients uninterruptedly. Said, where the number of cases of death and infection related to Kovid-19 is increasing.

Sources said that in the review meeting conducted by the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, the officials of the districts were asked to reduce the time of arrival of the ambulance and to ensure that the ambulance service does not deny the patient in any case. He also said that in order to reduce the cases of death due to infection, the hospitalized patients should be treated effectively.

(Input: agency)