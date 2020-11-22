Corona’s havoc: Night curfew in many cities of the country, so Section 144- Is India moving towards lockdown?

Coronavirus Updates: Corona virus has once again gained momentum in the country. In many states, including Delhi, there is a steady increase in the number of cases coming up every day. Along with this, the death toll is also increasing rapidly. Many experts have also warned that its speed may increase further in the cold. Meanwhile, night curfew has been imposed in many states of the country in view of the increasing speed of Corona. Also Read – Night Curfew Update: Night curfew imposed in eight cities of this state, penalty of 500 rupees will be imposed for not applying mask, Section 144 applied

The Rajasthan government has decided to impose nighttime curfew in the eight district headquarters most affected by the infection among the increasing number of patients with corona virus infection. Along with this, the fine has been increased to Rs 500 for not wearing masks in public places. Right there in the capital Jaipur Section 144 Has been imposed.

Gujarat: Night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am imposed in Rajkot (pic 1 & 2) & Surat (pic 3 & 4) from Nov 21 in view of # COVID19 spread. The State reported 1,515 new COVID cases in 24 hrs taking total tally to 1,95,917 of which 13,285 are active cases, as per last update by State govt. pic.twitter.com/AfszIRHCTQ – ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

Markets, restaurants, shopping malls and other commercial institutions in the urban area of ​​eight district headquarters of Rajasthan (Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara) will be open till 7 pm. There will be a night curfew in the urban area of ​​these eight district headquarters from 8 am to 6 am. At the same time, the penalty for not wearing masks has been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 500. However, during this time, people going to the wedding ceremony, people related to essential services including medicines and those traveling in bus, train and plane will be allowed to travel.

On the other hand, Night Curfew has been imposed in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, Gujarat’s Surat and Rajkot from Saturday (November 21) night. In Indore, people cannot leave their homes from 10 am to 6 am. Also, its time limit has been kept from 9 am to 6 am in both cities of Gujarat. However, during the night curfew, workers working in the factory and those involved in essential services are exempted.

At the same time, in the country's capital Delhi, the havoc of Corona is increasing rapidly. Although no such step has been taken in Delhi yet, there have been indications from the government that some stringent restrictions will be imposed soon. However this will not be a lockdown. The Kejriwal government has also reduced the number of guests at the wedding from 200 to 50. At the same time, this number has also been reduced in Gautam Budh Nagar. In Delhi too, the fine has been increased from 500 rupees to 2000 rupees for not wearing masks. Now the question is arising whether we are moving in the direction of lockdown again.

(Input: agency)