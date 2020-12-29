Corona’s new strain also reached Karnataka, three people from Britain found infected

Corona Virus New Strain in Karnataka: After Delhi, now corona virus patients with new strains (Corona Virus Strain) have been found in Karnataka. A new strain of virus has also reached Karnataka. Health Minister of Karnataka K.K. Sudhakar said that three people have been found infected with the new type of Corona Virus in the city and necessary steps have been taken to treat patients and prevent infection. Please tell that today only 10 patients have been found before, in which a new strain of Corona has been found. Also Read – Less than 20 thousand new cases of corona virus in the country, the lowest case for the first time in 6 months

Health Minister of Karnataka K.K. Sudhakar said, ‘Out of a total of 1,614 people who came from Britain, 26 confirmed the infection. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, three samples from infected patients at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurology (NIMHANS) have confirmed infection with the new form of the virus. “He told reporters in Bengaluru that NIMHANS’s medical experts and Health department officials have discussed the steps to be taken. Also Read – 6 entry of Corona virus to India, 6 passengers from UK, were found infected

Three people have tested positive for the UK variant of coronavirus infection in Karnataka. We have identified their primary and secondary contacts and they are also in isolation. We are closely monitoring their health: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar pic.twitter.com/EibOc0KcjU Also Read – Former Himachal Pradesh CM Shanta Kumar’s wife died of corona infection, recently PM Modi asked – ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

The minister said that cases of infection of new form of virus have been reported in three people. These include a woman and her child. “There were no family members but the people they came in contact with, such as the driver and the domestic staff, were identified and all of them were sent to separate residences after investigation,” he said. New Strain of Corona Virus has been found in samples of six people. Three of them are from Bangalore. He told that immediate steps were taken. The passengers and the people in contact with them were traced and a decision has been taken to investigate them as well.

2,500 people have arrived in Karnataka from 25 November to 22 December by Air India and British Airways aircraft from Britain. When asked about such people from Britain, who have not yet been detected, Sudhakar said that the state home minister and senior officials of the department have said that they will be detected within 48 hours.

In response to a question, he said, “This is not the failure of the government. How to find them if they have switched off the phone? That’s why we contacted the police department. “He said,” We have traced 1,614 people. They have been investigated. We have also identified their contact. “The minister requested people from the UK to give their information and get them examined in a nearby hospital. He said, “Not doing so would be against the law and action will be taken on it.”