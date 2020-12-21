Corona’s new strain found in Britain, stirred all over the world, an emergency meeting in the Ministry of Health today

New Strain of Coronavirus Found in Britain: The arrival of a new strain of corona virus in the UK has caused worldwide outrage. Many countries of Europe have distanced themselves from Britain. Flights and other connectivity from the UK are currently banned. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia has also decided to postpone all flights coming from Britain for at least one week. Also Read – Health Ministry convened emergency meeting due to new type of uncontrolled Coronavirus in Britain

Meanwhile, this new Corona strain has caused a stir in India as well. Today there is going to be a high level meeting in this regard in the Union Health Ministry. The Union Health Ministry has convened an emergency meeting of the Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) today to discuss the new strain of corona virus in Britain.

It is believed that a new type of corona virus is responsible for spreading the infection in Britain.

Several countries of the European Union have banned flights from the UK after the UK government issued a warning that the virus would be ‘out of control’. At the same time, Britain has also implemented strict lockdown since Sunday.

A source said, “Due to the new type of corona virus in Britain, a joint monitoring group will meet on Monday under the chairmanship of the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) to discuss it. Representative of the World Health Organization in India, Dr. Rodericko H. Offrin, who is a member of JMG, can also attend the meeting.