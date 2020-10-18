Corona’s peak in India, cannot be ruled out by second wave in winter: official panel

Amid the ongoing Corona crisis in the country, a government panel appointed by the central government has said that India has passed the peak (highest level) of COVID-19. However, the possibility of a second wave in the winter season cannot be ruled out. NITI Aayog member VK Paul said this on Sunday. Paul is also the head of the expert panel set up to coordinate efforts to combat the epidemic. Also Read – How long can coronavirus stay on human skin? This was revealed in the study

VK Paul said that once the Kovid-19 Vaccine (COVID-19 Vaccine) arrives, then there are enough resources to make it available to the citizens. "New cases of corona virus infection and deaths in India have come down in the last three weeks and the spread of infection has stabilized in most states," he said, adding, "However, five states (Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan , Chhattisgarh and West Bengal) and three to four Union Territories where infection cases are still on the rise. He is also the head of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC).

According to him, India is now in a better position, but there is still a long way to go, because 90 percent of people can still be easily infected with the corona virus. Asked if there could be a second wave of infection in India during the winter season, Paul said that cases of infection are increasing in the countries of Europe as soon as winter starts.

He said, ‘We cannot deny this (from the second wave of corona virus infection in India). Things can happen and we are still learning about the virus. ” When asked about the storage and distribution of the vaccine after infection, he said that India has a large number of cold storages and the number of them when needed. Can be increased. Paul said, ‘When the vaccine is available, there are enough resources to supply and deliver it to the public.’

