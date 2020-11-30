Corona’s RT-PCR test will be cheaper in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal gave instructions

Delhi Coronavirus Updates: Corona (Covid-19) continues to wreak havoc in the country. More than 94 thousand people have been infected by the Corona virus so far and more than 1 lakh 37 thousand have lost their lives. Corona is wreaking havoc in Delhi, the country’s capital. Except for the last 2 days, record cases were being filed here every day. Now the Arvind Kejriwal Government of Delhi has started the exercise to cheapen the most accurate and reliable RTPCR test of Coronavirus in the capital. Also Read – Has the third peak of corona virus passed in Delhi? Arvind Kejriwal gave this answer

I have directed that the rates of RT-PCR tests be reduced in Delhi. Whereas tests are being conducted free of cost in govt establishments, however, this will help those who get their tests done in private labs: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/ADy5Bih03m – ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

According to the report of the news agency ANI, ‘Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday directed the concerned ministry and officials to reduce the price of RTPCR Test. Kejriwal said that RTPCR test is being done free of cost in government hospitals, but in private hospitals and labs, instructions have been given to reduce its price.

On the other hand, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday morning, 38,772 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and 443 people died during this period.

With 38,772 new # COVID19 infections, India’s total cases rise to 94,31,692 With 443 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,37,139. Total active cases at 4,46,952 Total discharged cases at 88,47,600 with 45,333 new discharges in last 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/PkglBuHpxm – ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

With this, the figure of corona infects has increased to 94,31,692 in the country, while 1,37,139 people have died so far. There is a continuous decrease in the active cases of corona in India and at present it has reached much below 4 lakhs. There are 4,46,952 active cases of corona in the country, while 88,47,600 people have been discharged after treatment. At the same time, 45,333 patients have recovered from Corona in the last 24 hours.