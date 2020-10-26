Corona’s speed stopped in the country! Less than 500 deaths after several months, infectious figures exceed 79 lakh

Coronavirus India Updates: Corona’s havoc in the country seems to be decreasing. Although more than 79 lakh people have been infected with Corona virus in India, more than 1 lakh 19 thousand have died so far. Along with this, the number of people recovering from this deadly disease is also increasing continuously. According to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday morning, 45 thousand 149 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and during this time 480 people have become victims of this deadly virus. Also Read – Covid-19 epidemic causes country’s luxury car market to go back 5-7 years: Audi

With 45,149 new # COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 79,09,960. With 480 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,19,014. Total active cases are 6,53,717 after a decrease of 14,437 in last 24 hrs Total cured cases are 71,37,229 with 59,105 new discharges in last 24 hrs

Let me tell you that after almost three months (the lowest death in a day after July 10), this is the first time when the death toll has been below 500. A day earlier, on Saturday, 578 people died.

With this, the figure of corona infects has increased to 79,09,960 in the country, while 1,19,014 people have died so far. There are currently 6,53,717 active cases in India, while 71,37,229 people have been cured after treatment. In the last 24 hours, 59,105 people have recovered from this disease. Let us know that the number of new cases coming daily for the last several days is less than the patients recovering. Due to this, there has been a decrease in active cases.