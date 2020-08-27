Corona’s worst hit on GST, 2.35 lakh crore shortfall in collection, Finance Minister said – economy will decline

new Delhi: The corona virus (Corona Virus) epidemic has been hit very badly on GST. There has been a shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore in GST collection in the financial year 2020-21. It is also important that GST implementation is the reason for the shortfall of only Rs 97,000 crore. The reason for the remaining deficiency is epidemic. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the economy may decline in the current financial year. Also Read – Supreme Court did not allow Muharram procession, said – Then there will be a ruckus about spreading corona

This information of such a decline in GST collection has been given today in the meeting of GST Council held in the presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In the meeting, the Revenue Secretary said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection has been badly affected due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. The Attorney General has opined that the shortfall in the GST collection cannot be compensated by the Consolidated Fund of India.

During this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that two options to compensate the states were discussed. The Finance Minister said that the options discussed were for the current financial year only, GST Council will consider the matter once again in April next year. The Revenue Secretary said that the states' outstanding for April-July is Rs 1.5 lakh crore under GST compensation. Referring to the corona virus epidemic, the Finance Minister said that this natural disaster may cause a decline in the economy in the current financial year.