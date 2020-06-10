Coronation Avenue: Geoff Metcalfe’s true colours revealed as he takes aim at Sally

With Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) presently in jail for attacking Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew), the evil abuser has been doing all he can to color himself as the harmless sufferer on Coronation Avenue.

However now Sally (Sally Dynevor) is suspicious of him, may she be at risk?

Following the revelations about Geoff and his escorts and a few phrases of fact from Alya (Sair Khan), Sally has discovered that her religion in her father-in-law is waning.

It doesn’t take lengthy earlier than she is satisfied Geoff isn’t the person she as soon as thought he was.

Upcoming scenes will present that she stands agency in her alternative that Geoff not stay underneath her roof, one thing that causes stress between her and Tim (Joe Duttine). Tim does stand by her resolution, albeit reluctantly, and Geoff is dismayed to must relocate again to Quantity 6.

Geoff, after all, doesn’t take nicely to individuals taking a stand towards him and while he doesn’t rush to confront Sally, it isn’t lengthy earlier than the 2 come face-to-face and have interaction in a tense dialog. Discovering her at work, he tries to control her by saying her actions are upsetting Tim and including stress, however will he solely find yourself making Sally doubt him extra?

There may be additionally fear that Sally may very well be at risk from Geoff as he is thought for his nasty streak that he has tried to maintain from his household. However with him being backed additional right into a nook, and Yasmeen’s shock courtroom scenes, may we be about to see his animosity towards Sally flip violent?

Geoff does have at least one ally although as Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) pronounces her plan to face by him and transfer throughout the road to make a stand.

In the meantime, actress Sally Dynevor, has spoken about her hopes for the longer term with the actress stating that she needs Rosie and Sophie to return for a possible remarriage to Tim. Each Helen Flanagan and Brooke Vincent are on a break from the present for maternity depart.

