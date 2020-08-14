Coronation Avenue: “Sarah still cares about Gary, but she’d never go back to him” insists Tina O’Brien

With feelings working excessive between Sarah Barlow (Tina O’Brien) and Gary Windass (Mikey North) over their darkish secrets and techniques, the outdated flames shared a charged second that instructed the spark might be reignited, but O’Brien has quashed hypothesis the exes will fall back into one another’s arms – for now.

“I don’t suppose she would go back to Gary, but I might be completely mistaken as that’s up to the writers!” the Coronation Star tells RadioTimes.com in an unique interview. “He actually beloved her and killed Rick to shield her, but she is aware of he’s unhealthy information. He’s poisonous.”

So why did the pair appear like they had been on the verge of getting intimate throughout a heated heart-to-heart in Friday 14th August’s episode, earlier than Sarah’s brother David interrupted them?

“Everybody makes errors,” sighs O’Brien. “They’d this second and perhaps one thing extra may need occurred, but it could’ve been nothing but a silly lapse. She is so confused by every thing and felt a bit misplaced.

“Within the scene she refers to him telling he still beloved her only a few weeks in the past, then diving in entrance of a automobile to save her life. Their relationship could be very love/hate.

“I understood how she obtained to that time. Initially they had been meant to kiss but due to COVID we had to change it and it turned extra of an emotional second!”

Gary sought out his former lover en route to his marriage ceremony to Maria Connor, having heard Adam Barlow has left his spouse as he’s satisfied she is protecting for Mr Windass as a result of she still loves him. Does the good-looking Scot have a degree?

“There are emotions there, but not romantic ones,” counters O’Brien. “Sarah cares about Gary as a human being but feels sorry for him, she doesn’t need to be with him. It comes back to her feeling chargeable for what he did to Rick, which was to save her, and Sarah not wanting to throw Gary beneath the bus for being protecting.

“She needs him to marry Maria, and she’d be loopy to throw away what she has with Adam.”

The scene is ready for Gary and Maria’s nuptials within the subsequent episode airing on Monday 17th August, but will the marriage go forward with a lot deceit and drama swirling across the cobbles?

