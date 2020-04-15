Coronation Avenue: Yasmeen’s situation worsens as Geoff’s grip tightens

Poor Yasmeen (Shelley King) in Coronation Avenue has been struggling by the hands of the abusive Geoff (Ian Bartholomew) for a while now and whereas her shut pals have began to grasp what he has been doing, she has remained unaware of how a lot management he has begun to have over her.

The coercive management storyline has been enjoying out for months now, however not too long ago we noticed the story take a flip as Yasmeen delighted viewers by standing up for herself and strolling out on him.

Sadly although, evidently everybody could have celebrated too quickly as Geoff made one other energy play, this time threatening to finish his personal life if she adopted by means of on her plan to go away him.

As she returned house to search for him, he wasn’t there- as an alternative he was watching her on cameras that he had arrange.

Later, as the 2 agreed to a contemporary begin, he was unaware that she wasn’t as on board with beginning once more as she claimed to be.

As an alternative, she known as the police and requested for the knowledge on Geoff’s previous that will present what an abusive man he’s.

However Geoff is about to get wind that she continues to be beginning to withstand him when he spies that she has a leaflet on home abuse.

He reads this for himself and fairly than seeing how problematic his behaviour is, he as an alternative decides it’s time he took his manipulation to a brand new degree to make sure that Yasmeen won’t ever depart him.

His first step is to attempt to finish her friendships and he wastes no time in beginning with Cathy.

What begins as an harmless chat between two pals quickly turns ugly when Geoff makes use of his manipulator expertise to trigger bother, making it in order that Yasmeen inadvertently offends her.

It does the trick as Cathy is fast to storm out and Geoff takes nice pleasure in suggesting that Yasmeen has misplaced this specific good friend for good.

Will Yasmeen realise what his newest sport is? Or will his evil methods proceed to go unchallenged?

Go to our devoted Coronation Avenue web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. In case you’re in search of extra to look at try our TV information.