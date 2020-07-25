Coronation happened to Shivraj Chauhan, Kamal Nath stammered and said- When we were serious about the virus, then you …

Bhopal: The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan (Corona Positive) has been found to be Corona positive. He is undergoing treatment at Viva Hospital. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath wished Chouhan a speedy recovery and said that if he had been careful, he would have survived from the disease today. Also Read – Corona in UP: Number of infected more than 63 thousand, 1387 deaths so far, 39 lives today

Former Chief Minister and Congress President Kamal Nath tweeted and said, 'Shivraj ji, I feel very sad when you get information about your corona getting infected. I pray to God for your speedy recovery. He has further written that the only regret is that when we were serious about Corona, you used to sometimes tell Corona a drama, sometimes a derona, sometimes a weapon to save power, sometimes accuse us of something, Sometimes they used to say something, sometimes some.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, while reminiscing about his talk in the past, said, "We used to say from the beginning that this is a serious disease. There is a need to be careful with this. Need to be careful. There is a need to follow its protocol. Perhaps you too would have managed it carefully, followed protocol, guidelines and caution, if you do not take it in fun, then perhaps you would have avoided it today. Well, never mind, you will get well soon and return to work, this is a prayer to God and full faith. "

At the same time, a statement of Chauhan is also becoming very viral on social media. Congress spokesperson Syed Jaffer has also shared that when you were doing this carelessness yourself, the result was bound to come. You became so blind in the hunger for power that you could not see your health at all. Today you yourself are in danger and there are frequent corona outbursts in the state. The whole state saw your carelessness. Get well soon. Pray to God.