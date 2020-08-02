Coronation Road: 10 big spoilers for autumn 2020 and beyond

Now it’s confirmed Coronation Road can be exhibiting six episodes per week once more from September for the primary time in nearly six months, ITV has launched some tantalising teasers about what’s occurring on the cobbles as soon as regular service resumes.

It’s set to be an thrilling autumn and winter in Weatherfield because the cleaning soap builds as much as its 60th anniversary in December, and extra episodes to get pleasure from means extra big storylines – right here’s a look forward to 10 of them.

1. Geoff targets Alya



ITV



Corrie’s coercive management storyline has been one of many greatest speaking factors of 2020, and the plot plunges into even darker territory because the nights attract. The shock return of Geoff’s ex, and Tim’s actual mum, Elaine exposes secrets and techniques of the Metcalfes’ previous, and later this yr Alya Nazir finds herself the following goal of her gran’s ugly husband and his manipulative thoughts video games. What sick revenge is he planning for Alya? And can Yasmeen Metcalfe get her day in courtroom after her coronary heart assault postponed her trial?

2. Nick lies about assembly an outdated flame

Nick Tilsley has a shock reunion with ex-girlfriend Natasha Blakeman in September however is eager to maintain the possibility assembly a secret from accomplice Leanne Battersby, what with Oliver’s sickness. Attempting to erase the previous proves tough for the manufacturing facility boss, as he’s reminded of the poisonous means his romance with troubled Natasha led to 2010 after she aborted his child then lied about nonetheless being pregnant. What chaos will she trigger this time spherical?

3. Leanne’s determined measures

Oliver Battersby’s battle with mitochondrial illness edges additional to an inevitably tragic conclusion all through the approaching months, however a brand new twist may change every little thing. Decided to offer her dying son the perfect likelihood she will in opposition to his incurable sickness, Lee resorts to some determined and stunning measures that threaten to tear the road’s most established households aside. With some followers predicting an affair between Leanne and Oliver’s dad Steve, may this be one of many penalties of the little lad’s wrestle?

4. Todd’s return is a shock for Eileen

Todd Grimshaw skipped city in 2017 after attacking a copper, in a hastily-devised exit plot following the swift departure of actor Bruno Langley. The character is ready to be reintroduced however recast – no information on who’s enjoying him but, however Eileen’s errant son can be seen once more this autumn after three years on the run. Todd left behind boyfriend Billy Mayhew and foster youngster Summer season Spellman, who will little doubt have questions when he reappears.

5. Johnny haunted by the previous

We had been on the verge of discovering one thing concerning the shady previous of Rovers landlord Johnny Connor earlier than lockdown paused manufacturing, however the storyline involving his outdated mate Scott may effectively be picked up once more later this yr. Corrie tells us Johnny can be compelled to confront some outdated ghosts when he returns to Weatherfield from visiting granddaughter Susie in France, which we’re betting includes the mysterious Scott who has a hyperlink to the Connors bordering on the creepy.

6. Daniel’s new heartbreak

Widowed Daniel Osbourne faces the anniversary of spouse Sinead’s tragic demise from most cancers this October, which solely fuels his ill-advised romance with intercourse employee Nicky. Paying the prostitute to put on his lifeless spouse’s garments and hearken to him speak about happier occasions isn’t serving to Daniel transfer on, and as his projection of grief spirals into obsessive behaviour he tries to persuade Nicky they belong collectively. Does she really feel the identical means? Apprehensive by the depth of this new, unconventional romance, Daniel’s household worry for his mind-set.

7. Sinkhole on the street!

David Platt continues to be attempting to salvage his marriage to Shona Platt following her amnesia after getting shot final Christmas. Nevertheless, as if attempting to remind his missus of happier occasions she will’t even bear in mind having occurred wasn’t onerous sufficient, David and the remainder of the clan have extra urgent issues on their thoughts when a sinkhole seems of their again backyard, inflicting big issues for your complete neighborhood!

8. Abi’s new enemy

Reformed legal Abi Franklin thinks she’s discovered her comfortable ending with lover Kevin Webster as she strikes in with him and younger Jack, regardless of the disappointment of her twins shifting to Australia with their new adopted household. Abi can be gripped by her demons and painful previous this autumn, and may also conflict with Kev’s bolshy sister Debbie Webster who pops again to Weatherfield after making her first look in 34 years final October.

9. Wedding ceremony bells on the Baileys

Michael Bailey tries to get his act collectively and do the respectable factor by proposing to child mama Grace. Craving to cool down and be a correct household for younger daughter Tianna, well-meaning Michael thinks it’s time to develop up and pop the query, however what’s going to the response be from frosty Grace?

10. 60th anniversary

The pandemic-induced lockdown compelled Corrie to rethink some elements of their upcoming 60th birthday (ninth December 2020), however producer Iain MacLeod insists the broad plan is in place forward of the big autumn build-up to the milestone: “We’ve needed to strip out the ‘Hollywood spectacular’ components for the 60th as we didn’t have time to construct and set up we had initially deliberate. Beneath that we nonetheless have some very robust tales on the centre, together with a deal with the significance of neighborhood and an enormous human curiosity story rising from a present plot which has been very participating. And a basic salacious love triangle!” So no stay episode then – however we wish to know if Gail’s sinkhole will function.

