Coronation Road: Leanne and Nick’s past baby heartache as Oliver’s diagnosis is confirmed

Younger Oliver Battersby has been formally recognized with life-threatening mitochondrial illness, and mother and father Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) and Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) should resist the heartbreaking risk their son has a tragically quick life expectancy.

As Leanne opened as much as companion Nick Tilsley (Ben Worth) after receiving the information in Monday 29th June’s Coronation Road, she referenced their earlier probability at being mother and father, admitting when she fell pregnant unintentionally after a one-night stand with Steve in 2016 she wished it might’ve been her and Nick having a baby.

Lengthy-term followers will recall Lee and Nick eloped to Gretna Inexperienced in 1998 for a whirlwind wedding ceremony, a lot to the disapproval of their households, and later that yr the brand new Mrs Tilsley revealed she was pregnant – she was nonetheless solely 17.

By that stage, the kids’ relationship was on the rocks and Nick felt they weren’t able to carry up a baby. He pressured his spouse to have an abortion in early 1999 and fake she’d had a miscarriage, which unsurprisingly put extra strain on the wedding and they subsequently divorced.

Years later in 2011 Leanne discovered she was pregnant by second husband Peter Barlow, solely to tragically miscarry and be informed by docs she would battle to conceive naturally as a consequence of medical problems.

When Leanne and remarried in 2013 (they divorced once more earlier than getting again collectively), she had all however given up hope of getting a organic baby of her personal, having adopted Peter’s son Simon Barlow who’s start mom, Lucy, died when the child was simply 5.

Oliver got here alongside in 2017 and was Ms Battersby’s miracle final probability at motherhood, which makes his sickness all of the extra devastating.

Talking about her alter ego’s difficult journey to parenthood, Danson completely informed RadioTimes.com: “Leanne admits to Nick she thought this was it, all these instances she might’ve been a mum it was snatched away from her, however resolves it by considering ‘Perhaps I used to be meant to be Oliver’s mum?’

“That struck a chord, it’s a stunning second and the script gave me goosebumps. For all of the households who’ve misplaced children perhaps it’s some sort of consolation, that they have been meant to be that little boy or lady’s mum no matter what occurs? I feel individuals will relate to that, the writing was very highly effective.”

Oliver’s story continues this week as the influence of his diagnosis is felt by all branches of his blended households, with notably large repercussions on Leanne’s relationships with Nick, her stepsister Toyah Battersby and adopted son Simon.

