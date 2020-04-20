Coronation Road: Yasmeen slashes Geoff’s throat in moment of terror

Coronation Road’s home abuse storyline is about to escalate as poor spouse Yasmeen Nazir lashes out at husband Geoff Metcalfe in an episode to air 1st Might.

After weeks of torment by the hands of Geoff (Ian Bartholomew), Yasmeen (Shelley King) is pushed to her restrict, hitting her husband with a wine bottle in a moment of terror.

Backed right into a nook by bullying Geoff, Yasmeen slashes his throat with damaged glass, left terrified as he falls to the ground with husband with blood pouring from his wound. Shaking, she dials the emergency companies, telling the operator “I’ve simply killed my husband.”

Is Geoff’s reign of terror over? Has Yasmeen really killed her husband? And can anybody consider she acted in self-defence after months of abuse?

In the course of the previous few months, the cleaning soap’s home abuse storyline has seen Geoff turning into ever-controlling over his spouse. Not solely has the DJ remoted her from family and friends, however he’s additionally stolen cash from the pensioner, chipped away at her confidence, secretly arrange CCTV round the home, locked her in a magician’s field and even compelled her to eat her pet rooster.

Extra lately, Yasmeen additionally found that Geoff had been utilizing an escort company.

The abuse continues in upcoming episodes when Yasmeen discovers she has contracted a sexually transmitted illness, with Geoff blaming her for the an infection. Geoff will even pressure his spouse to put on a costume he bought for an escort, earlier than depriving her of meals.

It’s this newest twist that’s an excessive amount of for Yasmeen. “Geoff has a bottle of wine on the desk and meals, he doesn’t provide her something. All she needs is to eat one thing and hug him,” King defined.

“She will not be pondering coherently, she hasn’t eaten for 2 and a half days correctly. What she does is react like a wounded cornered animal. She simply needs all of it to cease, she defends herself, she doesn’t assault him however it’s him who finally ends up bleeding on the kitchen ground.”

In keeping with the actress, the next wine bottle assault was one of the toughest scenes to movie in the storyline.

“There have been many very troublesome scenes all through this story. However simply the technical side of a scene like which means that one thing you see that simply performs out for 3 minutes may take the entire day to movie.

“In the course of the day and a half that we focused on the portrayal of that horror, we needed to preserve in the moment, barely speaking outdoors the scene. It was additionally a closed set.

“Each single particular person on set understood and have been superb and have been concentrating on making these moments occur.”

King lately appeared in a particular home abuse consciousness video that includes the forged of Corrie. Stars together with Julie Hesmondhalgh (Hayley Cropper) and Sair Khan (Alya Nazir) appeared in the Ladies’s Assist video to help home abuse victims amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Go to our devoted Coronation Road web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers. When you’re in search of extra to look at try our TV information.

When you or somebody you understand is in danger from home abuse please go to: www.womensaid.org.uk. You too can electronic mail [email protected]womensaid.org.uk.

For emotional help, you may contact the Nationwide Home Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247.