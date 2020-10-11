Coronation Street 60th anniversary plans announced by ITV

ITV will probably be celebrating 60 years of Coronation Street with a full week of celebrations in December, together with “sensational storylines, particular programming and rather more”.

The long-running cleaning soap, which turns 60 on ninth December, will probably be marking the milestone by screening particular reveals, publishing an anniversary e-book, releasing never-before-seen social media content material, launching new merchandise alongside the week’s dramatic programming.

Viewers will see varied ongoing storylines attain a gripping conclusion through the anniversary week in December, together with the tip of Yasmeen’s trial over the tried homicide of her abusive husband Geoff and the Weatherfield residents’ marketing campaign to cease Ray Crosby from bulldozing the properties alongside the cobbles.

ITV has additionally teased a number of new storylines which is able to emerge in December, one in every of which is able to see two characters “battle to maintain a shameful secret that may break their lives and people round them” – a battle that turns into tougher because the week goes on and the “lies and deceit they’ve created threatens to destroy them”.

Coronation Street debuted on the channel in 1960, making it the longest working TV serial drama on the earth with over 10,000 episodes airing, 57 birthday, 146 deaths and 131 weddings.

Main as much as the cleaning soap’s 60th birthday, Coronation Street’s social media channels will probably be posting particular messages from charities, solid members, viewers and movie star followers – together with Completely Fabulous’ Joanna Lumley, who’ll kick off the celebrations with the present’s first birthday message.

The cleaning soap lately announced by way of Twitter that Coronation Street legends William Roache (Ken Barlow) and Barbara Knox (Rita Tanner) are returning to the present for its anniversary specials, posting a shot of the actors as they movie, socially-distanced, on the cobbles.

Each Roache and Knox are recognised because the longest-serving cleaning soap stars within the UK, spending 59 years and 48 years on Coronation Street respectively.

The ITV cleaning soap lately welcomed Gareth Pierce, who stepped into the function of Eileen’s son Todd Grimshaw, taking up from Bruno Langley.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com in regards to the character’s return after a three-year absence, Pierce stated: “Todd is arriving below a little bit of a cloud, as he’s acquired himself tied up with some Manchester gangsters. Like lots of people once they’re in over their heads, he’s come house to his mum. Bother completely does observe Todd again, so that you’ll see how that pans out!”

