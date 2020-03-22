Coronation Street and Emmerdale halt filming amid coronavirus pandemic – read full statement

Emmerdale and Coronation Street have halted filming new episodes, in keeping with a statement from ITV.

The statement mentioned: “ITV has sadly taken the choice to droop manufacturing of the soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale with impact from Monday 23 March.

“We’ve been doing our greatest to hold on filming, while adhering to the Authorities’s newest well being tips, to make sure we’ve episodes of each soaps airing on ITV till a minimum of the early summer season.

“Nonetheless, the well being and well-being of the manufacturing groups, actors, crew and their households is of paramount significance to us and we now really feel that the time has come to cease filming. “We’d prefer to thank our viewers for his or her help and hope they proceed to take pleasure in each soaps within the coming months.“

Coronation Street will now air one episode on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday, whereas Emmerdale has in the reduction of to 5 instalments per week from six.