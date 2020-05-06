Coronation Street boss promises coronavirus storylines won’t “dominate” ITV soap

The boss of ITV soap Coronation Street has stated that the programme won’t be “dominated” by coronavirus storylines when it resumes filming episodes.

Iain MacLeod spoke to RadioTimes.com and different press about the way forward for the long-running sequence, highlighting its continued deal with representing fashionable Britain, even in distinctive occasions.

He stated: “We talked lots about this, as you possibly can properly think about, about whether or not Coronation Street would have a coronavirus current in it or whether or not we might exist in a parallel universe the place every thing proceeded in a pre-pandemic trend.

“Finally, what I assumed was, the Coronation Street that we love is the one which displays fashionable Britain, albeit in a extra heightened means generally. It simply felt that if there have been no coronavirus in Coronation Street, it will cease being a mirrored image of contemporary Britain and would as an alternative be a parallel fantasy land.”

Nevertheless, MacLeod went on to clarify that the pandemic is not going to “dominate” the tales transferring ahead, acknowledging many Corrie followers comply with the sequence as a welcome break from occasions occurring in the true world.

He continued: “I’m additionally conscious that individuals tune in to Coronation Street for escapism to some extent, and to see drama and tales that they’d by no means usually expertise in their very own lives. So, whereas the virus will exist in Coronation Street, we have been additionally eager that it wouldn’t dominate each single story and each single scene.”

Coronavirus will influence Weatherfield in additional refined methods, corresponding to how individuals behave and the way companies function, with highly effective drama remaining the main focus.

Corrie’s darkish storyline about Yasmeen and Geoff has seen explicit success not too long ago, however the present will find time for a “wholesome dollop” of comedy too, because it at all times has finished.