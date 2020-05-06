Coronation Street boss promises Geoff Metcalfe will be punished for Yasmeen Metcalfe abuse

Geoff Metcalfe’s (Ian Bartholemew) story to date has been something however predictable with the evil abuser stepping up his marketing campaign of torment towards Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King).

However there may be one factor Coronation Street viewers can be certain of – there will be no redemption when this story involves a detailed.

Friday night time’s (1st Could) episode was probably the most dramatic within the storyline but as Geoff pushed Yasmeen too far. Disturbing scenes noticed him lash out in all his fury after publicly shaming her within the Rovers.

Yasmeen, in a second of insanity, reached for a wine bottle and through his tirade, smashed him across the head and punctured his neck with it.

Viewers know that Geoff survived the assault however for Yasmeen, her issues are solely getting worse.

She has been arrested for the assault and attributable to her admitting what she did when calling 999, it doesn’t look promising that she will keep away from a stint in jail.

As for Geoff, while there may be nonetheless a lot extra story to inform with him as he grapples with Yasmeen’s authorized issues, what there gained’t be is redemption, as present boss Iain MacLeod has dominated out the opportunity of the present ever exploring that risk.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com and different journalists, MacLeod mentioned: “Sometimes, abusers of this sort don’t get higher and I believe it might be, probably, a harmful message to ship that these individuals change.” He added that whereas there might be a share of people who do, most perpetrators don’t find yourself seeing the error of their methods.

MacLeod went on to say that he would be cautious of taking the story down that street as he wouldn’t need to affect anybody within the viewers who was going by an abusive state of affairs. “I don’t need to give any actual abusers on the market on the earth the chance to go ‘have a look at Geoff, he’s managed to show his life round’ so no, I don’t assume we’ll be seeing any redemption for Geoff”.

