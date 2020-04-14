Coronation Street cast Archie Shuttleworth’s son as a very famous face

Coronation Street have introduced a new cast member who will begin filming when the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

And it’s somebody we’ll all recognise from ITV sitcom Benidorm as Tony Maudsley will probably be swapping sunny Spain for sort-of sunny Manchester.

He performed Kenneth du Beke within the sitcom, however he’ll take up a position referring to somebody very well-known on the cobbles.

The information was first introduced by The Solar, who introduced Maudsley would play the son of Archie Shuttleworth.

The actor confirmed the information on Twitter, including: “Sure I can certainly affirm this to true. I’m satisfied to be staying at my @itv residence and heading to Weatherfield and I for one, couldn’t be happier.

“As a very long time fan of @itvcorrie I’m thirlled to be becoming a member of the cast of my favorite present. Right here’s to the subsequent thrilling chapter.”

Little extra is understood about Maudsley’s character, however little question we’ll see him quickly on the cobbles – and we are able to’t wait!

His character’s dad Archie was an undertaker who appeared on Coronation Street between the years of 2002 and 2010.

He had a main crush on Audrey Roberts, who sadly didn’t reciprocate his emotions.

Archie was final seen at Blanche’s funeral and the character died off-screen in 2018. He left Audrey a whopping £80,000 in his will, that quickly changed into a household drama for the Roberts.

The actor who performed him, Roy Hudd, handed away in March 2020.