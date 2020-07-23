Coronation Street coercive control storyline hits home for emotional viewers

Coronation Street delivered a strong climax to the coercive control storyline between Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) and husband Geoff (Ian Bartholomew) after months of gradual construct – and followers have rushed to applaud the episode.

Yasmeen is in jail awaiting a trial for tried homicide of her husband, however after his ex Elaine (Paula Wilcox) revealed Geoff exerted the identical form of psychological control and abuse of their relationship, the emotionally broken girl lastly discovered some power and in a strong scene rang him from jail and at last stood as much as him, declaring they have been completed and he or she’d fairly keep in jail than return to their marital home.

Coronation Street followers cherished her long-awaited stand.

Crucially, although, the home abuse storyline needed to ship a conclusion that did justice all of the individuals who have suffered this sort of coercive control themselves. Many took to Twitter to register their approval of the way in which the ITV cleaning soap dealt with it and the way the Geoff and Yasmeen relationship mirrored their very own lives.

#coronationstreet #DomesticViolence #Manipulation #myex #abusive #freedom #freeyasmeen @itvcorrie did my ex write Geoffs storyline it mirrored him historical past all the time repeats with abusers I’ve my freedom after he was eliminated however boy does he nonetheless blames me I pity his new girlfriend https://t.co/a6yOcd3mma — Havana Vegas (@HavanaVegas) July 22, 2020

One other viewer tweeted that she would have cherished to have been in a position to communicate to her ex companion the way in which Yasmeen delivered her tirade to Geoff and spoke of the “anger and harm” she felt watching the episode unfold.

Omg effectively carried out #yasmine #coronationstreet. I may cry for her. I might like to have spoke to my ex like that about #domesticabuse. I used to be #terrified off him. I had a lot anger and harm inside me after watching that. I can solely hope what goes round comes round #karma xxx — Home years tears and fears (@Domesticyearst1) July 22, 2020

One Coronation Street fan applauded the brilliance with which the characters portrayed the storyline and it have to be an early contender for storyline of the yr on the British Cleaning soap Awards subsequent yr.

This has been an incredible and likewise horrific storyline however is certainly a topic that must be addressed. Each actors painting their characters brilliantly #itvcorrie #coronationstreet — Mark Welford ????️‍???? (@markbwwelford) July 22, 2020

There was a minority counter-reaction on social media to Yasmeen’s livid telephone name from jail. One viewer felt she was “including gas to the hearth” and creating extra bother for herself

What you telling Geoff for ??? Yasmeen ffs your including gas to the bloody fireplace #Corrie #coronationstreet sorry however this storyline is so near home I’ve truly lived it & got here out the opposite aspect ???? — iisgillian.l (@iisgillianl) July 22, 2020

Nonetheless, the overwhelming response has been a refrain of approval and a genuinely emotional response the storyline evoked from viewers, lots of whom had been dropped at tears.

Genuinely in tears. I am so pleased with Yasmeen. God I want I might stated stuff like that sooner in my final relationship. #coronationstreet #Corrie — The Socially Distanced Parrot ???? (@EloquentParrot) July 22, 2020

The Yasmeen and Geoff storyline is much from over and Coronation Street has hinted there may be way more to return, significantly round Geoff’s earlier relationship with Elaine, who might be the important thing to getting Yasmeen out of jail however who refuses to testify.

As effectively, Yasmeen’s world is ready to take one other flip when the entire stress she’s below causes her to undergo a coronary heart assault, delaying her trial.

