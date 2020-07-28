Coronation Street confirms Elaine is Tim’s mum in new Geoff twist

An enormous secret about evil Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) and his shady previous has been revealed in Coronation Street, confirming previous flame Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) is the long-lost mom of Geoff’s son Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) – who thinks his mum was a lady known as Tessa who died years in the past.

Elaine instructed Geoff’s incarcerated spouse Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) throughout a jail go to how she suffered suffered comparable abuse from her ex a few years in the past, however the full extent of how she suits into the Metcalfes’ previous was confirmed on Monday 27th July throughout an emotional dialog with Alya Nazir as she begged her to testify in her grandmother’s tried homicide trial.

Opening up about how Geoff ruined her life with a chilling – and sadly acquainted – marketing campaign of psychological manipulation and coercive bullying, Elaine confessed she was in truth Philippa, the primary Mrs Metcalfe. She modified her identify when she escaped her former husband’s clutches nearly 50 years in the past and was pressured to go away her child son behind – the infant who she had beforehand spied throughout the road all grown up along with his father.

A shocked Alya realised the infant Elaine was speaking about was really Tim, who has spent his complete life believing Geoff’s second spouse, the late Tessa, was his mum.

Speeding off and refusing to relive her traumatic previous as considered one of Geoff’s victims, upset Elaine left Alya feeling she had misplaced her gran’s final hope of freedom.

Nonetheless, later this week Elaine adjustments her thoughts and agrees to assist Yasmeen by giving proof towards Geoff, solely to get chilly toes once more as she considers withdrawing her supply for concern of reprisals from her evil ex.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com earlier this 12 months, Bartholomew acknowledged the Metcalfe household backstory could be explored, teasing: “Geoff has lied to Tim for years in regards to the relationship along with his mom, Geoff’s first spouse. I imagine we’ll exploring issues between Geoff and Tim somewhat deeper, and studying extra about their previous could possibly be key to how the storyline develops.”

Since TV legend Wilcox was solid as Elaine, Corrie has teased her arrival would flip the coercive management storyline on its head because the skeletons from Geoff’s closet got here tumbling out. Will Tim uncover the stunning information about his dad’s lies, and in that case how can wily Geoff discuss his means out of this one to maintain his son on aspect?

