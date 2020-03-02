Coronation Street confirms Shona Ramsey will return to the cobbles – but can David move on past his pain?

There’s excellent news for followers of the Platts as Coronation Street have confirmed Shona Ramsey (Julia Goulding) will be again on the cobbles quickly.

Goulding briefly left Corrie whereas she went on maternity depart final 12 months and gave delivery to her child boy in November 2019.

On display, Shona left in January 2020 following her taking pictures in the Christmas Day siege.

The ordeal left her with extreme reminiscence loss and she or he was despatched to a specialist unit in Leeds to assist with what occurred.

What’s extra, Coronation Street left followers with a little bit of a cliffhanger, as Shona fully forgot who her household was and advised David she didn’t love him anymore.

But there might be some decision in the coming weeks as Corrie’s Twitter account revealed a pleasant clip with Goulding simply final week.

The tweet learn: “Guess who was again filming with us this week? We’ve missed you @juliagoulding.”

She might be seen in a giant pink parka, clearly preserving heat in the Manchester winter.

The actress gleefully stated: “Hello everybody, you could be questioning why I’m sporting my Coronation Street heat coat… it’s ’trigger Shona’s again!”

Followers flocked to Twitter to share their delight at Goulding’s return, with one saying: “Ah, what implausible information! Nice to see her!”

One other shared: “Ahhhh there she is and searching fab!! Can’t wait to see Julia again love her.”

“That’s implausible aww bless you. You’re undoubtedly missed on display. Trying nice,” commented a 3rd.

It’s at present unknown precisely after we’ll see Shona again on display, but with filming schedules, we may fairly anticipate to see her in 5 or 6 weeks, making an Easter comeback an thrilling prospect certainly.

But will Shona have a cheerful return? Or will David wrestle to move on from all the ache over the past come months?

