Coronation Street is finally putting the Battersby sisters back on top – and it’s about time

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) is at present going via hell in Coronation Street as she offers with son Oliver’s life-threatening sickness, however regardless of the heartbreaking circumstances there’s part of me that’s thrilled to see the character at the coronary heart of the present once more.

In reality any large storyline for Leanne feels lengthy overdue, having been criminally sidelined in recent times.

Not solely is she a member of one in all the cleaning soap’s most notorious households, she’s linked to virtually each different heritage clan on the cobbles via husbands and kids, survived quite a few tragedies and is nonetheless filled with untapped plot potential, to not point out that Danson is one in all the strongest, strongest performers in the ensemble.

So whereas we’re in for a tough journey as Oliver is identified with mitochondrial illness, we belief the devastating storyline is in protected palms. Since Oliver’s conception after the random one-night stand with gormless Steve McDonald greater than three years in the past, Leanne appears to have spent an excessive amount of time making Simon’s tea whereas the highlight fell on her accomplice Nick Tilsley’s nefarious (and countless) enterprise schemes.

As the eldest of the Battersby children, who crashed their means into Corrie historical past virtually 1 / 4 of a century in the past in 1997, Leanne has an extended historical past on the cobbles since rocking up as a teenage tearaway with Ginger Spice dip-dyed hair and a gobby lady energy perspective to match.

Over the years we’ve watched her develop up on display and endure drug abuse, prostitution, fraud, abortion and miscarriage. Clearly it’s not been a simple life, however Danson has all the time discovered the vulnerability beneath her character’s steely core.

At her step sister’s aspect when the bolshy Battersbys grew to become the neighbours from hell all these years in the past was Toyah (or ‘Our Toyah’ as she’s affectionately identified). A bit youthful, barely softer and a contact dowdier than her sibling, she blossomed into a unusual, principled presence famed for her eco-activism (she politicised Emily Bishop right into a treetop environmental protest).

Equally she went on fairly a journey as she grew up, and was at the centre of Corrie’s first ever sexual assault plot in 2001.

She spent 13 years out of Weatherfield residing in That London and returned with nice fanfare in 2016, with Toyah operating the Rovers with Leanne’s ex Peter Barlow and plunged right into a year-long surrogacy plot.

Since then? Not a lot, apart from smooching good-looking lawyer Imran and providing occasional recommendation to different characters when the reality she’s a certified counsellor is remembered.

Toyah too has been a sufferer of the curse of the uncared for Battersby sisters, however fortunately this is about to vary. Corrie boss Iain MacLeod just lately admitted to RadioTimes.com the character had been underused for too lengthy, and guarantees to rectify that along with her turning into an enormous a part of Leanne’s emotional storyline whereas additionally dealing with her personal life-changing challenges that are impacted by nephew Oliver’s sickness.

Like different iconic feminine characters who got here to the avenue as naive younger women and grew to become robust ladies in the face of life’s adversity, similar to Gail and Sally, Leanne and Toyah are actual and relatable as a result of we all know the place they got here from and what they’ve been via.

These sort of characters are what Coronation Street was constructed on – and we’re proper behind the Battersby sisters as they seize the highlight as soon as once more. And never simply because they are often fairly scary after they’re rattled and we’d choose to remain on their good aspect.

