Coronation Street | Johnny and Craig’s in danger during armed robbery

Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) has been on edge with the arrival of a face from his previous in Coronation Street, Scott Emberton (Tom Roberts) who is aware of the dodgy issues Johnny acquired as much as in the previous as a getaway driver.

Together with his secret continuously on the verge of popping out, with him doing all he can to maintain it from Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews), it turns into clear that he was proper to be involved as Scott proves to be each bit as harmful as he anticipated him to be.

Upcoming scenes will present that Scott will take the robbery on the bistro additional than Johnny anticipated when he arms himself with a gun for the job. This causes Johnny to attempt and again out, however Scott tries to drive him into the automotive, triggering an MS assault and refusing to provide him the meds.

After knocking Johnny out, Scott goes by way of with the plan solo and bursts into The Bistro whereas a poker sport is in full swing. With a masks on and his gun pointed instantly at Faye Windass (Ellie Leach), he calls for that everybody hand over their cash or he’ll kill her.

Nonetheless, Johnny is ready to get again on his toes and calls the police to alert them as to what’s taking place. This results in Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) placing his life on the road for Fay by getting into the scene with out back-up – making an attempt to assault Scott with a chair however being badly injured himself.

Scott doesn’t hesitate in making an attempt to flee the scene, however will he get away along with his crime, and will Johnny and Craig pull by way of after what he has accomplished to them?

It was lately revealed that the cleaning soap can be celebrating its Sixtieth-anniversary in fashion in December. ITV has introduced that particular programmes can be airing to mark the event, whereas an anniversary ebook can also be resulting from be launched.

As for storylines, count on some big ones with important long-running storylines reaching a conclusion – the tip of Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholemew) and his stint of abuse seeking to be one of many largest.

